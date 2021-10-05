Britney Spears Thanks #FreeBritney Movement For Changing Her Life

Britney Spears understands how crucial the #FreeBritney movement has been in her fight for freedom amid her 13-year conservatorship and she’s simply thankful.

After the social media blackout on Monday (October 4), the pop veteran took to Twitter to share some words of gratitude, alongside a clip of her showing off her new hairstyle. "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words," Spears captioned the video, which was soundtracked to Kanye West's 2016 track, "Fade.” "Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …"

In a follow-up tweet, she added, “I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true”

Last week, Spears’ legal battle saw a victory when L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate at the request of the entertainer and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart. This move rid him of all personal and professional ties to his daughter. In the meantime, John Zabel has been appointed as the temporary conservator of her estate until December 31, 2021. On the personal front, Jodi Montgomery will remain the conservator of her person until the same date. However, both teams are due in court on November 12 to determine whether the conservatorship should be eliminated entirely.