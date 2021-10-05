Frisbee Ignites Active Shooter Alarm System At Wisconsin High School

A frisbee is to blame for setting off an active shooter alarm at a Wisconsin high school Monday (October 4) morning.

According to WISN, the Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha had an alarming Monday when the school's active shooter alarm was set off by a frisbee.

The alarm was activated around 10 a.m. Investigators say the students and staff were notified to begin their safety protocols like the classroom barricading doors.

"It is believed that the system was triggered due to a device malfunction, which is still being investigated," a school official told WISN. Students also told the news outlet that a frisbee hit a sensor in the school's gym, triggering the automatic alarm system.

"They said it's a shooter in the gym. So, when they said it's a shooter in the gym, I'm kind of freaking out. But it's a shooter in the gym. I'm right by the gym," senior Marcelo Johnson said.

The Kenosha Police Department arrived at the school and did a full sweep to be extra cautious. Families of the students were notified after 11 a.m. that the building, where the gym is located, was cleared.

The principal told students over the intercom that the only information given to staff was that a malfunction occurred due to a frisbee intentionally hitting the alarm system.

"While this incident was frightening and an inconvenience, it is important to note that the students and staff did a great job implementing the practices and procedures they have been taught to follow in an intruder situation," a school official stated.