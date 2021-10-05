Here's What Tennessee Chose As The New State License Plate

After leaving the choice up to Tennesseans, the state has selected its new license plate.

Last month, Gov. Bill Lee announced the "Rate the Plates" campaign that called for Tennesseans to cast their vote to choose the next state license plate. More than 300,000 residents voted for one of four choices for the new plate, FOX 17 reports, and the winning plate was announced Tuesday (October 5).

The winning license plate, which received 42% of the vote, features a blue plate, white border and lettering and a tri-star emblem placed in the middle. The plate will be available beginning January 3, 2022.

"In our 225th year of statehood, we invited Tennesseans to cast their vote and help select the state's next license plate," said Gov. Lee. "I'm proud to announce the winning design that will represent our unique grand divisions and take its place in Tennessee history."