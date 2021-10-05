Selena Gomez Sends Cardi B The Most Precious Baby Gift For 1-Month Old Son
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 5, 2021
It's been one month since Cardi B gave birth to her second child with Offset, and the baby gifts from the star's celebrity friends are still rolling in.
On Monday, Cardi took to her Instagram stories to share some of the baby gifts she's received over the last few weeks, which included a precious baby basket from Selena Gomez. In the video, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off her lush gift from the "Come & Get It" singer -- which was a baby basket filled to the brim with stuffed animals, snacks and bunch of baby toys. Cardi gushed in the heartwarming clip:
“I got this beautiful gift basket for ‘Sun Sun,’ with this little bear from Selena Gomez. It’s so cute, and it’s got treats for me. You know when I’m rocking the baby to sleep at night, you know I get hungry at the nighttime. This is so cute! Thank you Selena Gomez, you’re adorable."
Selena Gomez sent Cardi B a gift basket for her and her newborn son. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0kljM0zl4Q— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2021
Cardi's social media gift unwrapping comes just days after the star made a her first outside appearance, post-baby, for Paris Fashion Week. The "WAP" rapper turned heads in her various, jaw-dropping looks; including her red feathered and sequined Mugler gown, stunning lavender and green Richard Quinn monochrome look and her striking Schiaparelli blazer and headpiece to top it all off.
The star has also been candid about her post-baby body after rumors began swirling about her getting plastic surgery just weeks after giving birth. In true Cardi fashion, she addressed her critics via social media, saying:
"Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread. You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. I lost so much blood, guys."
Fortunately, the mom of two is healthy and back to business. Opening luxurious baby gifts from her celebrity friends is even more of a bonus.