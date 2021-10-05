Selena Gomez Sends Cardi B The Most Precious Baby Gift For 1-Month Old Son

It's been one month since Cardi B gave birth to her second child with Offset, and the baby gifts from the star's celebrity friends are still rolling in.

On Monday, Cardi took to her Instagram stories to share some of the baby gifts she's received over the last few weeks, which included a precious baby basket from Selena Gomez. In the video, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off her lush gift from the "Come & Get It" singer -- which was a baby basket filled to the brim with stuffed animals, snacks and bunch of baby toys. Cardi gushed in the heartwarming clip:

“I got this beautiful gift basket for ‘Sun Sun,’ with this little bear from Selena Gomez. It’s so cute, and it’s got treats for me. You know when I’m rocking the baby to sleep at night, you know I get hungry at the nighttime. This is so cute! Thank you Selena Gomez, you’re adorable."