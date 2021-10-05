Tom Brady Said He Enjoys Beating This Team The Most

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's victory Sunday (October 3) against his former team, the New England Patriots, made him the fourth quarterback in history to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

So which team is his favorite to beat?

The answer -- either fittingly or oddly enough -- is the team that's given him the most fits in the Super Bowl.

"Holy cow, that's a good question," Brady said to co-host Jim Gray during the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast via Pro Football Talk. "The team I would love to beat the most is the [New York] Giants, there's no doubt about that, because they've taken away some really, you know, I've always joked with Eli [Manning] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them I love that."

The Giants are the only NFL team with a winning record in the Super Bowl against Brady, who's won seven championships in 10 appearances.

New York won both of its two Super Bowl matchups against Brady's Patriots, which included spoiling New England's wouldbe undefeated season in Super Bowl XLII, which Brady told Shannon Sharpe earlier this year that he'd be willing to trade two Super Bowl rings to have.

"I would," Brady answered without hesitation via USA TODAY.

The Phladelphia Eagles are the only other franchise to defeat Brady in a Super Bowl, but lost their first of two meetings with the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, before winning their Super Bowl LII matchup 13 years later.