Watch: Wisconsin Man Confronts Carjackers As They Steal His Vehicle

A Wisconsin man confronted his carjackers as they were sitting in his vehicle and it was all caught on camera.

According to TMJ 4, Zachary Bennett was walking on Oak Leaf Trail and when he came back to his car, he noticed two people sitting in the front seat.

Bennett decided to go up to his car, where he found two young men trying to steal his vehicle. In the video, you can hear him say, "get out of my car right this minute," but the men continue to try and get the car to start and Bennett is trying to get them to leave.

The two actually got the car to start and took off in his 2018 Kia Sportage, but they didn't get very far. They made it about six minutes from the trail and abandoned the car in front of a home.

The vehicle was left in front of Flores Carissa's home, blocking her driveway. "The engine was still running and it was sitting there with the windows down and everything," Carissa told TMJ 4.

Authorities say Milwaukee has had over 7,000 auto thefts just this year.

Anyone with information relating to the car theft is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7242 or Crime Stoppers at 414 224-TIPS.