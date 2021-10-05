Woman Busted For Smuggling Drugs Inside Her Vagina At Texas-Mexico Border

The U.S. Border Patrol caught a woman hiding drugs in an interesting place when she crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

A 48-year-old woman was walking across the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso, Texas, on September 29 when agents noticed that she was nervous and displaying “travel anomalies,” the El Paso Times reported.

Agents pulled the woman over and started patting her down when she admitted that she had drugs in her "vaginal cavity."

She was smuggling 0.119 pounds of fentanyl inside a tightly wrapped and taped plastic bag that was no longer than a pen.

The woman wasn't the only person caught trying to smuggle drugs down under when crossing the border.

Border Patrol agents found a 30-year-old man acting nervously as he walked through the Ysleta port of entry in El Paso on September 28.

When a drug sniffing dog inspected the man, the dog was drawn to the man's groin. Authorities didn't say if the drugs were in the man's pants pockets or hidden in an orifice, but agents found that he had 0.264 pounds of fentanyl and one pound of meth on him.

The two cases are not related, but the man and the woman now face federal drug charges.