Carolina Panthers 'Sign' Robot As Newest Member Of Team

The Carolina Panthers just announced the newest addition to their team and it's not another player.

Weeks after introducing the team's massive mixed-reality panther, the Carolina Panthers have "signed" KP, a robot meant to connect with fans and the community while adhering to COVID-19 protocols, per WCNC. KP, short for "Keep Pounding," will help bridge the gap after the pandemic limited the team's ability to reach out over the past two seasons.

"We are excited to welcome KP to the team," said Riley Fields, director of community relations for the Panthers. "We continue to face COVID-related challenges for in-person access to schools, military and hospital visits plus other opportunities."

Fields added, "KP's communication and 'go everywhere' ability provides us with a unique way for Panthers players to directly engage with the community."

According to the team, some ways KP may connect with the community could be through visits to children in the hospital, school appearances or even provide a look behind the scenes of the organization.

Check out his Scouting Report below, courtesy of the Panthers:

Name: KP

Number: 51

College: Ohmni Labs

Height: 4-foot-8

Weight: 20 pounds

40-Yard Dash: 33.2 seconds

Wonderlic Score: Confidential (However sources with the team say it's off the charts)

Tech Specs: 4K HD wide-angle camera, high-capacity battery, and ultra-responsive tilting neck for maximum connectivity to keep his "head on a swivel."

Player Comparisons: KP patterns his game after a variety of AI superstars, including Rosie from The Jetsons, KITT from Knight Rider, WALL-E and "the greatest of all time" R2-D2.

Scouting Report: "Not physically imposing, but has a mind for the game, and a heart for reaching out to the community – a true team player."