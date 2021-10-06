Here's Why Actor Danny Trejo Is Roaming Around Oklahoma City

The California native who made a name for himself by playing rough and tough movie characters has been making himself at home and is really touched by how kind OKC has been to him.

"Usually, it's like, 'Give me an autograph, give me an autograph,' but here, (people) say, 'Hey, Danny Trejo, wow, how are you?' It's just really friendly everywhere I go," he told the Oklahoman.

When he hasn't been taking in the local sights, Trejo has been filming Seven Cemeteries in Okarche. He plays the lead in the indie film.

According to a synopsis from the Oklahoma Film & Music Office, the movie is "a loose adaptation of The Seven Samurai and the Magnificent Seven in which a recent parolee named Bravo (played by Trejo) sets out to round up his old posse to save a woman’s ranch from a ruthless drug lord. Only problem is that all his desperado friends are dead. So, with the help of a Mexican witch, he resurrects them for one last mission only to find out that wrangling the dead is a lot like herding cats."

He's also working with his son, Gilbert Trejo, who filmed scenes as the younger version of his father's character in the movie.

Filming for the Seven Cemeteries is expected to wrap up on Friday, October 8, but Trejo hinted at a return trip to Oklahoma.

"I've got another film coming that I think we're going to talk to the Film Commission about bringing it (to Oklahoma)," Trejo said.