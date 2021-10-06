How To Get Free Frosties At Wendy's In Honor Of Halloween

Halloween is almost here and you know what that means—free Frosties from Wendy's. While candy is great for trick-or-treating, it's not the only tasty snack to enjoy during spooky season. There's nothing like curling up on the couch and watching your favorite scary (or not-so-scary) Halloween movies and shows with a free Jr. Frosty from Wendy's.

For those who don't know, Wendy's offers a special deal for customers throughout October. By purchasing a Boo! Book from the fast-casual restaurant chain for just $1, customers are able to redeem the included coupons for five free Jr. Frosty treats. Not only that, but customers will also be able to exclusively redeem a free fry of any size through the app with any purchase.

The Boo! Books kick of Wendy's Season of Giving. Proceeds from all Boo! Books sales support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DTFA) and its mission to find permanent, loving homes for children waiting in foster care.

Once spooky season is over, Wendy’s will celebrate National Adoption Month in November by raising funds with another Frosty promotion for customers. The annual $2 Frosty Key Tag campaign also features an in-app exclusive free beverage offer, compliments of Coke and Dr Pepper.

From now through Halloween (October 31), customers can pick up their Boo! Books in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, via the mobile app or through Wendy’s self-order kiosks at participating Wendy's locations. Customers can pick up as many Boo! Books as possible throughout October, however, all Jr. Frosty coupons must be redeemed by December 31st.