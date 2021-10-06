Stephon Gilmore, Former Defensive Player Of The Year, Traded By Patriots

UPDATE:

The Carolina Panthers have acquired Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the New England Patriots, the team announced in a news release on Wednesday (October 6).

Gilmore announced his departure from the Patriots hours earlier, which seemed to imply he was cut prior to reports that New England was trying to trade him.

Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion Stephon Gilmore has reportedly been cut by the New England Patriots.

Gilmore confirmed the team's decision in a note addressed to "Pats Nation" shared on his verified social media accounts Wednesday (October 6) morning.

"It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base," Gilmore wrote. "We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. Thank you for supporting this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams.

"To Mr. Kraft, the coaches, and the organization thank you for providing me with this platform and allowing me to be part of greatness. Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind. Those moments on and off the field will never be forgotten."