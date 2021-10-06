The Best Egg Dish In Washington Can Be Found At This Seattle Restaurant

Eggs are so essential to some dishes, you'll find them in every meal of the day. Most of the time, they're being served during breakfast hours. Omelets, scrambled eggs, eggs benedict -- there are so many ways to make delicious dishes.

Since there are so many restaurants, cafes, and other businesses serving up eggs and their many forms, where can you find the best egg dish in Washington state?

Eat This, Not That! found restaurants serving the best egg dish in each state. For the Evergreen State, you can find it at...

Glo's!

Here's what writers said about the breakfast restaurant's dishes:

"In 1987, Glo's opened up in Seattle and quickly became the spot for exceptional breakfast fare in a retro setting (we love their neon sign). They're famous for their variety of signature eggs Benedict options, so don't hold back. Hint: Their smoked salmon version has quite the following, so maybe start there."