This Is Where You Can Find The Best Egg Dish In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
October 6, 2021
Eggs are so essential to some dishes, you'll find them in every meal of the day. Most of the time, they're being served during breakfast hours. Omelets, scrambled eggs, eggs benedict -- there are so many ways to make delicious dishes.
Since there are so many restaurants, cafes, and other businesses serving up eggs and their many forms, where can you find the best egg dish in Florida?
Eat This, Not That! found restaurants serving the best egg dish in each state. For the Sunshine State, you can find it at...
Here's what writers said about the breakfast restaurant's dishes:
"If you love Greek salads then you need to give Keke's gorgeous Greek Omelet a try. Featuring wholesome ingredients, such as fresh baby spinach, chopped tomatoes, and Athenos feta cheese, this omelet is absolutely delicious and has only 410 calories!"
Three areas of the menu are dedicated to omelets, poached egg meals, and "egg favorites," which include a scrambler bowl, wraps, an egg and cheese sandwich, and more.
While Eat This! pointed out the location in Orlando, Keke's have many locations throughout Florida. Check out the list here.
Click here to see the full article.