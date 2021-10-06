This Is Where You Can Find The Best Egg Dish In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

October 8, 2021

Close up of Eggs Benedict with liquid egg yolk running out
Photo: Getty Images

Eggs are so essential to some dishes, you'll find them in every meal of the day. Most of the time, they're being served during breakfast hours. Omelets, scrambled eggs, eggs benedict -- there are so many ways to make delicious dishes.

Since there are so many restaurants, cafes, and other businesses serving up eggs and their many forms, where can you find the best egg dish in Florida?

Eat This, Not That! found restaurants serving the best egg dish in each state. For the Sunshine State, you can find it at...

McKay Cottage!

Here's what writers said about the breakfast restaurant's dishes:

"Housed in a classic 1916 craftsman bungalow, McKay Cottage in Oregon is a must-visit destination for delicious food in a homey setting. If you visit you must try a customer favorite, the Baja Chicken Hash Stack, which is made using crispy corn tortillas, pulled chicken, potato, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce."

Touting itself as the "best breakfast in Bend," you can get your egg fix with the gourmet breakfast sandwich, a breakfast burrito, and more. They also have two types of eggs benedicts, and a whole section of their breakfast menu dedicated to omelets and scrambles.

McKay Cottage is located at 62910 O.B. Riley Road in Bend, Oregon.

Click here to see the full article.

