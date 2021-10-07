Food Network's Supermarket Stakeout Filming In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

October 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wanted to see how TV shows are filmed? Here's your chance!

Food Network‘s Supermarket Stakeout is filming some episodes right here in Arizona, reported ABC 15. Some episodes will be filled at the Bashas’ store at Higley and Elliot roads in Gilbert, and it’s all going down this week.

The show is hosted by celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli. The show consist of chefs competing in various cooking competitions in a stores parking lot. In addition, shifts are given cash to buy groceries from customers of the store after they check out and are walking through the parking lot to their cars. The chefs they need to use those groceries to cook in the competition. Any shoppers who sell their groceries to the chefs will get to keep the money.

So how can you get in on the action?

Anyone is welcome to watch the filming of the show. However, there is no seating So you’ll have to stand up the whole time if you want to catch a glimpse of the filming.

Episodes of the TV show will be filmed this Thursday and Friday at the store. Exact times of the filming‘s haven’t been released.

