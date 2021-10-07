North Carolina Woman Scores Big With $2 Million Lottery Win

A woman in North Carolina is celebrating becoming a millionaire with a huge lottery win after discovering she hit the $2 million jackpot.

Vertis McKoy, of Clarkton, is nearly $1 million richer after her recent scratch-off lottery win. The Bladen County woman purchased a $20 Grand Money ticket at the Smoker Friendly store on South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown, according to officials with the NC Education Lottery.

McKoy claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (October 4). For her $2 million prize, she had two options: She could either accept the prize as an annuity of $100,000 per year for 20 years or take a one-time lump sum payment of $1.2 million. She chose the latter, bringing home a grand total of $849,006 after state and federal taxes.

According to lottery officials, the Grand Money game launched in September with four top prizes of $2 million. After McKoy's win, three of the top prizes remain in play.

McKoy isn't the only North Carolina resident celebrating a recent big lottery win. A pair of married military veterans in Carthage will finally have the wedding of their dreams after one of them hit it big with a scratch-off ticket win.