Two Tennessee Friends Score $3 Million Lottery Prize

A ride to work with two friends in Tennessee was interrupted when they found out they won several million dollars.

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson, of Carthage, were on their way to work Friday (October 1) when they decided to make a stop at the QuikTrip on Sparta Pike in Lebanon, WSMV reports. Close wanted to play a specific lottery game but the store didn't have it. Instead, he purchased two Jumbo Bucks Titanium instant tickets, splitting the cost with Thompson, and returned to the van.

According to the news outlet, the two finished their drive to work before checking to see if either of the tickets were a winner. The first ticket didn't win them anything, so they moved on to the next one. That's when everything changed and they discovered they won the $3 million prize.

"I saw those black bold numbers and just started jumping," said Close. Thompson added, "I thought he was going to jump through the roof of the van."

Both Close and Thompson claimed their prize at lottery headquarters, where they plan the split the grand prize. But what do they plan to do with their newfound winnings? It seems as if if the two friends also share the same ideas. They each plan to save, invest the money and eventually build a home.