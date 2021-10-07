Two Tennessee Friends Score $3 Million Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

October 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A ride to work with two friends in Tennessee was interrupted when they found out they won several million dollars.

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson, of Carthage, were on their way to work Friday (October 1) when they decided to make a stop at the QuikTrip on Sparta Pike in Lebanon, WSMV reports. Close wanted to play a specific lottery game but the store didn't have it. Instead, he purchased two Jumbo Bucks Titanium instant tickets, splitting the cost with Thompson, and returned to the van.

According to the news outlet, the two finished their drive to work before checking to see if either of the tickets were a winner. The first ticket didn't win them anything, so they moved on to the next one. That's when everything changed and they discovered they won the $3 million prize.

"I saw those black bold numbers and just started jumping," said Close. Thompson added, "I thought he was going to jump through the roof of the van."

Both Close and Thompson claimed their prize at lottery headquarters, where they plan the split the grand prize. But what do they plan to do with their newfound winnings? It seems as if if the two friends also share the same ideas. They each plan to save, invest the money and eventually build a home.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.