Walker Hayes And Kesha Are Ballin' On A Budget In 'Fancy Like' Music Video

Walker Hayes and Kesha have released the music video for "Fancy Like Me," and it's a doozy.

Featuring Natty Light, grilling hot dogs, boxed wine, and friends dancing around a diner, the "Fancy Like" music video brings a fun time on a budget. Making a pool out of the back of a pickup track and a homemade golf course, Hayes and Kesha show that sometimes the most memorable moments come from good people and good innovation.

“This song came out of a conversation about the misconceptions that celebrities or artists live a lavish lifestyle, and it’s important for folks to know that’s not necessarily true,” Hayes said in a press release. “I’m truly about as fancy as Applebee’s on a date night, so creating a video celebrating the simple moments in life -- like watching a movie or drinking box wine -- was important to us. Kesha and I each bring our own versions of ‘Fancy Like’ to this, and I love how it came together.”

Hayes first teased the music video during a backstage interview at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Spilling some details about his work with Kesha, Hayes said of the artist, "What a solid, just down to Earth human. I just enjoyed working with her. She's just solid. She's an awesome person and such a joy to work with."

The country singer also explained how he and Kesha wrote her verse for the remix of the single, the two texting back and forth as they tried to settle on what lyrics to use. Hayes said of the song itself back in August that, "'Fancy Like' didn't happen, there was no clenching or clawing. It was just very peaceful. You know? Very peaceful, creative headspace. So it's like, 'That's easy! I can do taht again!' I am great at not trying!"

Kesha returned in 2020 with her album High Road, and the singer shared while stopping by On Air With Ryan Seacrest, "I feel liberated in that I finally feel like I'm being seen for my true self because I have the power with my music to make it what I want it to be. So people can hear I have a sense of humor and that hasn't been taken away from me because of difficult life experiences, which everybody knows I've been through some difficult things."