Tony Khan Teases 'Huge Announcement' On AEW 'Dynamite' Anniversary Show

By Jason Hall

October 6, 2021

TBS + TNT Summer TCA 2019 - Green Room
Photo: Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan teased "a huge announcement" during Dynamite's special two-year anniversary show.

Khan participated in an interview with PWInsider published hours ahead of Wednesday (October 6) night's live broadcast of Dynamite and was asked for a hint regarding the "Joker" entrant in the Casino Ladder Match.

"I will not give you any insight into who the joker is going to be. I will not tell you that, but I will go back to the announcement instead and tell you that it's been something a long time coming. I'm very excited about it and proud of it and it'll really add a lot to the company, I think."

Dynamite will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wednesday night, exactly two years and four days after its initial broadcast from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on October 2, 2019.

On Tuesday (October 5), Khan tweeted that the company planned to "celebrate 2 great years with 1 of our best cards ever!"

Tonight's Dynamite card includes the following:

  • The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage and Jungle Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus).
  • Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb.
  • TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Bobby Fish.
  • Casino Ladder Match (Winner receives a world title match): Andrade El Idolo vs. Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy vs. 'Joker' entrant.

