Tony Khan Teases 'Huge Announcement' On AEW 'Dynamite' Anniversary Show

All Elite Wrestling president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan teased "a huge announcement" during Dynamite's special two-year anniversary show.

Khan participated in an interview with PWInsider published hours ahead of Wednesday (October 6) night's live broadcast of Dynamite and was asked for a hint regarding the "Joker" entrant in the Casino Ladder Match.

"I will not give you any insight into who the joker is going to be. I will not tell you that, but I will go back to the announcement instead and tell you that it's been something a long time coming. I'm very excited about it and proud of it and it'll really add a lot to the company, I think."

Dynamite will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wednesday night, exactly two years and four days after its initial broadcast from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on October 2, 2019.

On Tuesday (October 5), Khan tweeted that the company planned to "celebrate 2 great years with 1 of our best cards ever!"