$6.5 Million Worth Of Marijuana Seized From 'Massive' North Plains Grow

Authorities busted a huge illegal marijuana grow in Oregon last month, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) on Thursday (October 4).

On September 22, the WCSO Tactical Negotiations Team and a Clackamas County Sheriff's SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 13275 NW Jackson School Road in North Plains. There, they reportedly found 29-acre property converted into a "massive" marijuana grow operation.

Officials ended up finding and seizing "800 pounds of dried marijuana, 5,719 marijuana plants, an estimated $500,000 in grow equipment, and $22,000 in U.S. currency. The estimated street value of drugs removed from distribution was over $6.5 million," the sheriff's office says.

Deputies also posted a video to their Facebook showing off the property where the grow was happening plus all the weed they rounded up.