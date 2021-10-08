$6.5 Million Worth Of Marijuana Seized From 'Massive' North Plains Grow
By Zuri Anderson
October 8, 2021
Authorities busted a huge illegal marijuana grow in Oregon last month, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) on Thursday (October 4).
On September 22, the WCSO Tactical Negotiations Team and a Clackamas County Sheriff's SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 13275 NW Jackson School Road in North Plains. There, they reportedly found 29-acre property converted into a "massive" marijuana grow operation.
Officials ended up finding and seizing "800 pounds of dried marijuana, 5,719 marijuana plants, an estimated $500,000 in grow equipment, and $22,000 in U.S. currency. The estimated street value of drugs removed from distribution was over $6.5 million," the sheriff's office says.
Deputies also posted a video to their Facebook showing off the property where the grow was happening plus all the weed they rounded up.
Media Release: Massive Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation Shut Down in North Plains On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Negotiations Team, assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, executed a search warrant at 13275 NW Jackson School Road in North Plains. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) team. The property is a 29-acre lot with a 6,000 sq ft house, a 5,000 sq ft barn, and a 13,000 sq ft horse arena, all converted to facilitate the illegal marijuana grow operation. Investigators located and seized over 800 pounds of dried marijuana, 5,719 marijuana plants, an estimated $500,000 in grow equipment, and $22,000 in U.S. currency. The estimated street value of drugs removed from distribution was over $6.5 million. All details of this investigation have been forwarded to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. WIN is a multi-agency team and includes members from the following agencies: Beaverton Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon National Guard, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Washington County is a designated High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) county. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA Program assists the WIN team and all its participating agencies. Full version: bit.ly/3BmmjqjPosted by Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 7, 2021
No word on if any arrests were made in the incident. WCSO says this was part of an ongoing investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies across the Portland metro area.
There have been some strange and shocking stories involving marijuana farms, legal or not. Just earlier this year, a random explosion ended up exposing an illegal operation in Dallas, Oregon.
A similar story happened in Michigan, except it was a garbage truck crash that revealed an illegal grow. Then, there was an Oklahoma man who reportedly lost millions of dollars after authorities raided the wrong address.