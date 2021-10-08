Local Arizona Pizzeria Plans To Expand To 10 Locations

By Ginny Reese

October 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

One local Arizona pizzeria is looking to expand in a big way. Phoenix Business Journal reported that Crust Simply Italian currently has two locations: Scottsdale and Chandler. Now, the restaurant is looking to add on many more.

The eatery is currently in the process of opening its third location in Gilbert. But now, the company's owner Michael Merendino wants to have a new location open every year for the next eight years until 2029.

According to Merendino, the company will expect to see a yearly revenue of about $8 million from Scottsdale, Chandler and Gilbert alone. The eatery has a handful of investors that have given Merendino the chance to hire top staff and be able to retain them.

Over the last year, the restaurant has switched up some menu items ad enhanced its online ordering system. In addition, the restaurant has put a focus on to-go menu items and switched up some operations.

Merendino said:

"We took off some of the higher-end menu items and focused on what we do well – chicken parmesan, pizza and lasagna. We also really stepped up our salads and lighter Italian fare."

Click here to check out Crust Simply Italian's menu.

