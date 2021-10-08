'Long Time Coming': Cannabis Lounges Now Legal In Nevada

By Ginny Reese

October 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

As of October 1st, cannabis lounges are now legal in Nevada, reported Fox 5 Vegas. This comes about five years after the legalization of recreational marijuana across the state.

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board says that dispensaries will now be able to apply for a license to operate a lounge on their property.

David Farris, vice president of sales and marketing at Planet 13, said, "We’ve been a big proponent of this. This has been a long time coming and you will see Planet 13 at the forefront of what consumption lounges will look like."

According to Farris, this will give people a safe, comfortable place to consume. In addition, it will also help to boost tourism. Farris said, "I do think people will come around the world and throughout the country to Las Vegas to experience how to consume marijuana the right way."

Anyone who wants to break into the business will also be able to apple for a stand0alone lounge license. A'Esha Goins, chair of the Cannabis Advisory Committee Subcommittee on Social Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, said, "It absolutely is important to say they should have opportunity and the right to be financially in this industry."

Goins is starting a six-month program to teach individuals how to get involved in the business. Click here to sign up.

