Mickey Guyton Shares 'Behind-The-Scenes' Look At Her New Music Video

Mickey Guyton is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her “powerful” new music video.

Guyton premiered the fiery, empowering visual for her new song “Remember Her Name,” along with the release of her highly-anticipated new album last month. In a video posted to her social media channels on Friday (October 8), Guyton delves into the significance “Remember Her Name” (and revealed that “Yes, that was real fire not special effects!”):

“I’ve wanted to quit so many times in my career, and there are certain points where I forgot who I was and who I am. And the message is saying, no matter how hard it gets, remember that girl. Remember her. Remember that girl that was so strong that thought she could do anything.”

Guyton previously described the song as one “about believing in yourself and never giving up on your dreams. This video is exactly that and more.” The music video follows a young woman work hard to achieve her lifelong dreams of becoming a firefighter. Fittingly, Guyton also credited the real-life heroes when she premiered the video: “ I want to thank all of the first responders that keep us safe every single day.” The song is featured on Guyton’s new album of the same name. Remember Her Name released on September 24.