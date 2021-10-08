Nashville Woman Warns Others Of New Phone Scam That Cost Her Nearly $1,000

A woman in Nashville is warning others after being scammed out of hundreds of dollars when a person claiming to be part of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office called her.

Cynthia Yancey, who recently retired, received a call from a 615 number last week, WSMV reports. The person on the other end of the phone claimed to be a part of law enforcement and said that she had missed jury duty. He told her that in order to "fix" the mistake, she needed to go to a gas station in East Nashville and deposit $900 into the Bitcoin ATM.

"Looking back on it, I see a lot of red flags," she said, adding, "I was humiliated, but more than that, I was angry."

Yancey stayed on the line with the man throughout her ride to the gas station, where she made the deposit. That's when the caller's tone completely shifted and she realized something was wrong.

"There was a brief pause in the conversation, and then he started laughing hysterically and saying something to me," she said. "I couldn't understand what he was saying at first. When I did understand, it was an unrepeatable obscenity."

When she reported the scam to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Yancey was told that she was the second person that day to say they had been scammed in the same way. The sheriff's office said it will never call to ask for money, gift cards or green cards over the phone.

"I worked through my feelings," she said. "Nothing I can do about it, and I hope it doesn't happen to anybody else."