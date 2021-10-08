Reba McEntire Premieres New 'Does He Love You' Video With Dolly Parton

Reba McEntire teamed up with another legendary country artists to put a new spin on one of her 1990s hits.

McEntire debuted a new version of “Does He Love You” on her three-album collection, Revived Remixed Revisited. The triple album includes McEntire’s most iconic hit songs over the course of her career. It released Friday (October 8).

“Does He Love You” released in 1993, originally featuring Linda Davis (mother to Lady A’s Hillary Scott, who recently covered the duet with Carly Pearce on tour). This time, McEntire collaborated with her “hero,” Dolly Parton. She shared the new music video (which she noted would include nods to the original) for the heartbreak anthem on Friday. Parton shared the video to her own social media channels, saying that she “stepped into the shoes of Jolene,” when McEntire enlisted her “to sing the mistress’ verses” in the new duet.

McEntire announced Revived Remixed Revisited in August, after teasing fans with a steady stream of hints on social media. The collection also includes “Is There Life Out There,” “Consider Me Gone,” and “I’m A Survivor,” among plenty others. “Does He Love You” is included on the Revived collection. Watch McEntire’s new music video with Parton here: