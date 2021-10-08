Study Finds This Month Is The Best Time To Buy A House In Raleigh

If you've been waiting on buying a new home in Raleigh, now may be your best bet to find a good deal.

According to a new analysis by ATTOM Data Solutions, the best month to purchase a house nationally is October, WRAL Tech Wire reports. Another study by Realtor.com narrowed down the search closer to home with the best time to buy a house in Raleigh to October 17-23. That study showed a potential differential of -4.1% in median listing price compared to the listing's peak price.

"Nationally, the best time to buy in 2021 is the week of October 3-9. This week historically has shown the best balance of market conditions that favor buyers," the Realtor.com survey's summary reads. "Inventory tends to be high, prices are below peak levels, demand is waning, and pace of the market slows to a more manageable speed."

While the ATTOM report does show October being the overall best month to purchase a home for the country, its numbers for North Carolina actually say January is a better time to make the big buy.

"This analysis of more than 33 million single family home and condo sales over the past eight years is evidence of the continuation of a hot sellers' market," a spokesperson for ATTOM told the news outlet.

October is still a hot month to buy a home, however, coming in just behind January in ATTOM's analysis, while November and December round out the Top 4.