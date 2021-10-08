WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Hypes Up Longhorns Ahead Of Red River Showdown

By Anna Gallegos

October 8, 2021

LSU v Texas
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Austin's minister of culture is calling on Longhorn nation to be prepared for Saturday's Red River Showdown.

Possible Texas gubernatorial candidate and famous UT fan Matthew McConaughey released a hype video on Friday ahead of the annual match between Texas and OU.

For McConaughey, it's not just about the game, but also the energy UT fans bring to the Cotton Bowl:

It’s an all hands on deck operation for Longhorn nation. Can you drown out their fans? Can you be that much louder? Can you believe more than they do? Can you have more horns up than they do down?
Yes, you can. Appreciate them putting the horns down. You know why? It’s a compliment to us. It means they hate us more than they love themselves.

Last year's showdown was a quiet affair since only a limited number of fans were allowed into the Cotton Bowl and the State Fair of Texas was cancelled.

The Cotton Bowl is expected to sell all 92,000 seats this year while another 200,000 people are expected at the state fair on Saturday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

ESPN's College Gameday is also broadcasting from outside the stadium, which will only add to the excitement.

