Meet Porsha, Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's New Doberman Puppy

Asghari and Spears got engaged last month after the pop icon's father, Jamie Spears, petitioned to end her 13-year conservatorship. Spears' conservatorship spurred the #FreeBritney movement, and last week, the pop titan saw a major win after her father, was suspended as conservator. Spears took to social media this week to thank her fans for raising awareness about the conservatorship, writing, "because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship ... my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it ..."

Spears revealed in a bombshell testimony in June that her conservatorship prevented her from being able to marry Asghari without permission or have a baby. Several documentaries about Spears' conservatorship, including Netflix's recent Britney Vs Spears, have been released to bring attention to all the pop titan has been through over the past 13 years.

John Zabel is currently the temporary conservator for Spears' estate, and he will be in the role until December 31, 2021. Jodi Montgomery continues to remain as the conservator of her person until December 31 as well. On November 12, however, both teams will be due in court to determine whether or not Spears' conservatorship will be eliminated entirely.