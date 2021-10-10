1 Dead, 14 Injured In Minnesota Bar Shootout

A woman has died and 14 other individuals were injured in an overnight shootout at a busy St. Paul, Minnesota bar, local police confirmed.

“In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation,” St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a statement released by the St. Paul Police Department obtained by NBC News, adding, “We have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness.”

Officers responded to what the department described as a "chaotic scene" at around 12:15 a.m. C.T. on Sunday (October 10), according to the statement.

The person killed was identified as a woman in her 20s who was pronounced dead at the scene, while 14 others were transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries, all of whom are expected to survive, according to the department.

Investigators believe there were several shooters involved in the incident, although the department has yet to determine a motive for the shooting as of Sunday morning.

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” Axtell said.

Axtell later tweeted that he spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, who were "absolutely devistated" and publicly promised that St. Paul Police "WILL bring justice" in the case.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also shared a statement in relation to the shooting on his Twitter account.