Dave Grohl is currently on the road in support of his new book The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music but that didn't mean he wasn't going to treat his fans to some music.

During his New York City stop, Grohl performed acoustic versions of Foo Fighters classics like "This Is A Call," "My Hero," "Learn To Fly," "Best Of You" and "Everlong." He also got behind the drum kit to play along to Nirvana's hit "Smells Like Teen Spirit," which unsurprisingly caused the audience to erupt in cheer.

Grohl will be wrapping up his book tour at the Ford in Los Angeles October 12 and 13 before heading back on tour with the Foos. Watch him drum to "Smells Like Teen Spirit" below.