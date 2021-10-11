Adele Speaks Out On #FreeBritney Campaign: 'I'm So Happy For Her'

The #FreeBritney campaign has another advocate in Adele.

Over the weekend, the pop hitmaker spoke to fans during an impromptu Instagram Live, where she previewed her new single, “Easy On Me,” and answered fan questions. Among one of the many topics that she covered included whether she backed the fan-driven movement that is helping to liberate Spears from her 13-year conservatorship.

“[Of] course I support #FreeBritney. I love Britney," the singer told viewers, admitting that she's met the pop titan "a couple of times" and "absolutely adores her." "I’m so happy for her," she continued, in reference to the removal of Spears' father, James Spears, as the conservator of her estate and her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

A week after the ruling, Spears took to Twitter to share some words of gratitude for the campaign, alongside a clip of her showing off her new hairstyle. "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words," she captioned the post, which was soundtracked to Kanye West's 2016 track, "Fade.” "Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …

For now, John Zabel has been appointed as the temporary conservator of her estate until December 31, 2021. On the personal front, Jodi Montgomery will remain the conservator of her person until the same date. However, both teams are due in court on November 12 to determine whether the conservatorship should be eliminated entirely.