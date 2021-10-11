Ariana Grande 'Beyond Thrilled' To Give Away $5 Million In Free Therapy

Ariana Grande marked World Mental Health Day with a donation that will provide free therapy to others.

Grande announced on Sunday (October 10) that she teamed up with BetterHelp, a company that works to connect people with “accessible, affordable, and convenient” professional therapy. The pop artist and first-time Voice coach is giving up to $5 million in free therapy. She wrote on her social media channels:

“it’s World Mental Health Day and i’m beyond thrilled to team up with BetterHelp again to give away up to $5 million in free therapy 🤍 i acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) i wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing. head to betterhelp.com/ariana to get your free month started.”

This isn’t the first time Grande has partnered with BetterHelp to help make therapy more accessible to others. Over the summer, the singer gave $1 million to the largest online counseling provider, hoping that it would “be a helpful starting point and that you'll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to [BetterHelp] and i can't wait to do more work together.”

See Grande’s latest post here: