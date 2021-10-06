Ariana Grande In Awe Over 'No Tears Left To Cry' Audition On 'The Voice'

KCK3 rounds out Grande's team for this season of The Voice. Enthusiastic about their harmonies, Grande expressed she has high hopes for the trio.

Grande's "Breathin" and "POV" have also made it onto auditions for this season of The Voice. In fact, Gymani, who performed Grande's "POV," managed to grab the attention of all four judges, who then went on to compete over the singer.

Grande and her Voice co-stars have also been busy off-screen. Clarkson will soon be releasing a Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around, that will feature Grande on the track "Santa Can't You Hear Me." Ahead of the two's collaboration, Clarkson took to social media to share the first interaction she and Grande had ever had. Clarkson's full record will drop on October 15.

In addition to her busy schedule with The Voice, Grande is stepping out into the makeup industry with her new cosmetics line, r.e.m. Beauty. After months of teasing the line and not making any official announcements, Grande came forward to reveal r.e.m. Beauty and announce that she will soon be releasing a line of eye makeup. She explained in an interview with Allure that she plans to have limited drops of each aspect of beauty, beginning with the eyes, then making her way through the lips, skin, and more.