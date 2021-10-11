Deputies Wrangling 2,000-Pound Bull Shut Down Indiana Freeway

Law enforcement in Putnam County, Indiana, had to respond to the "most Midwestern Indiana police call ever."

A 2,000-pound bull briefly shut down Interstate 70 when it broke out of its pen on Saturday (October 9) afternoon, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Luckily, two volunteers with ranching experience pulled over and safely got the bull out of the road before deputies arrived. Sgt. Anthony Brown and the volunteers then wrangled the bull back to its pasture before it or any humans could get hurt.

"No charges at this time for the bull," the sheriff joked.