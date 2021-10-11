Texas 3-Year-Old Found Alive 4 Days After He Followed Dog Into Woods

By Anna Gallegos

October 11, 2021

Photo: Grimes County Sheriff's Office

A 3-year-old Texas boy is safe after spending four days in the woods by himself.

Christopher Ramirez went missing on Wednesday, October 6, after he followed a neighbor's dog into the forest near his family's home in Grimes County, Texas, KPRC reported.

Christopher's family reported him missing when the dog returned home but the little boy did not. Multiple law enforcement agencies used K-9 units, drones, and helicopters to search the area, and drained several ponds in the hopes of finding Christopher.

Around 100 volunteers joined the search too, but it was Tim Halfin who found him. Halfin learned about Christopher during his Friday night Bible study.

“Last night I was in a Bible study that we have every other Friday and there were a number of people talking about this little boy that’s been lost and it was news to me. This is the first I’d heard of it. I’m not paying attention to news or anything, and, I was prompted then by the Spirit to say ‘you will go look for that boy. You will search the woods,'" he told KPRC.

Halfin spent two hours combing the woods before finding the little boy on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. He heard what sounded like an animal in distress but the noise led him to Christopher.

Christopher was scratched up, thirsty, and tired, but it didn't look like he was harmed, his grandfather told KTRK.

He was reunited with his mother before being taken to a Houston-area hospital. It's not really clear how Christopher survived by himself in the woods.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.