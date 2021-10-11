Texas 3-Year-Old Found Alive 4 Days After He Followed Dog Into Woods

A 3-year-old Texas boy is safe after spending four days in the woods by himself.

Christopher Ramirez went missing on Wednesday, October 6, after he followed a neighbor's dog into the forest near his family's home in Grimes County, Texas, KPRC reported.

Christopher's family reported him missing when the dog returned home but the little boy did not. Multiple law enforcement agencies used K-9 units, drones, and helicopters to search the area, and drained several ponds in the hopes of finding Christopher.

Around 100 volunteers joined the search too, but it was Tim Halfin who found him. Halfin learned about Christopher during his Friday night Bible study.

“Last night I was in a Bible study that we have every other Friday and there were a number of people talking about this little boy that’s been lost and it was news to me. This is the first I’d heard of it. I’m not paying attention to news or anything, and, I was prompted then by the Spirit to say ‘you will go look for that boy. You will search the woods,'" he told KPRC.

Halfin spent two hours combing the woods before finding the little boy on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. He heard what sounded like an animal in distress but the noise led him to Christopher.