'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Campaign Cracked Down On Michigan Drivers

A safety campaign throughout the state of Michigan made a significant impact on making the roads safer.

According to a news release from the Michigan State Police Department, over 10,000 traffic stops and 200 impaired drivers were taken off the roads during the 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled' campaign.

The campaign ran from August 16 to September 6 and had 102 police departments, sheriff offices and Michigan State Police participating. Exactly 10,370 traffic stops were made and of those, 200 impaired drivers were taken into custody. Of those 200 drivers, 166 were arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI), and 34 for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs.

Along with the impaired driving arrests, the release states that other traffic stops included "370 seat belt citations; 35 child restraint violations; 2,417 speeding citations; 846 other moving violations; and 1,122 other non-moving violations, as well as 807 misdemeanor arrests and 167 felony arrests."

"Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday weekend," said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. "If you are impaired by any substance, you shouldn't drive, which puts yourself and others at risk. There are no excuses."