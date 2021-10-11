'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Campaign Cracked Down On Michigan Drivers

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 11, 2021

Police officer pulled over driver for traffic violation
Photo: Getty Images

A safety campaign throughout the state of Michigan made a significant impact on making the roads safer.

According to a news release from the Michigan State Police Department, over 10,000 traffic stops and 200 impaired drivers were taken off the roads during the 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled' campaign.

The campaign ran from August 16 to September 6 and had 102 police departments, sheriff offices and Michigan State Police participating. Exactly 10,370 traffic stops were made and of those, 200 impaired drivers were taken into custody. Of those 200 drivers, 166 were arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI), and 34 for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs.

Along with the impaired driving arrests, the release states that other traffic stops included "370 seat belt citations; 35 child restraint violations; 2,417 speeding citations; 846 other moving violations; and 1,122 other non-moving violations, as well as 807 misdemeanor arrests and 167 felony arrests."

"Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday weekend," said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. "If you are impaired by any substance, you shouldn't drive, which puts yourself and others at risk. There are no excuses."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.