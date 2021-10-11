Freeze Watch In Effect For Tucson This Week

By Ginny Reese

October 11, 2021

Southern Arizona is expected to see frost and ice this week, reported KGUN 9. The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a Freeze Watch for parts of Southern Arizona from late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, this means that temperatures could drop well below freezing in areas including the upper Santa Cruz River Valley and Altar Valley, the upper San Pedro River Valley, eastern Cochise County, and the Upper Gila River Valley.

This brings along the potential to destroy vegetation, like orchards and crops. Be sure to cover any outdoor plants to retain as much soil heat and moisture as possible. It will also protect the plants from strong winds.

The National Weather Service in Tucson wrote on Twitter:

"A strong early fall storm will bring gusty winds & colder temps to the area. Gusty winds will develop later today & continue into Tuesday, strongest over the mountains tonight. Colder air arrives behind the storm with a few freezing temps possible Wednesday morning."

How can you prepare for the winter storm?

  • Be aware of road conditions.
  • Clear frost and snow from windows and car lights.
  • have emergency supplies in your home and vehicle.
  • Allow for extra travel time.

Click here for the latest warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service in Tucson.

