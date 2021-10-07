Rumors Circulating About New Series Being Filmed In Tucson

Rumors have been floating around about a new HBO Max series that is set to be filmed in Tucson, reported KGUN 9. There have been requests for extras for a new pilot that’s being shot in the Old Pueblo, fueling the rumors.

According to multiple sources, the new series that’s being filmed in Tucson is called “Duster.”

The new series, according to Variety, is set in the 1970s southwest and follows the life of a getaway driver for a growing criminal scene.

Veteran Tucson filmmaker Mark Headley commented on the filming, following a 20 year drought of Hollywood productions in the city. Headley said, “I think it’s incredible after 25 years of inactivity. It’s work for everybody. There are over 100 different jobs in a film production that comes here. A lot of people are getting hired.”

The new series is co-written by J.J. Abrams, and will star Josh Holloway, who once starred in the hit show Lost.

Experts are hoping that the exposure that the series brings to Tucson will provide a significant tourism boom the way that “Breaking Bad” did for a New Mexico.

Click here for more information about the show.