'It's Tough' Lion's Head Coach Dan Campbell Breaks Down After Latest Loss

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 11, 2021

Detroit Lions Training Camp
Photo: Getty Images

After a tough loss on Sunday, October 10, against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions head coach got emotional in a post-game conference.

Dan Campbell, a first-year head coach for the Lions, got emotional when talking about his team and the close game against the Vikings.

"When you see your players give all that they have and you lose that way, it's tough. You know you don't want that for them. " Campbell said, wiping tears from his face.

The Lions lost in the final seconds of game five when Vikings kicker Greg Joseph made a game-winning field goal, making the final score 19-17.

This was not the first time the Lions have lost a game within the final seconds of the fourth quarter this season. In game three against the Baltimore Ravens, on September 26, the Lions lost 19-17 because of another game-winning field goal made by the Ravens.

During the emotional post-game conference, Campbell did give credit to the Lions by saying, "There again, credit Minnesota... We made the one mistake that costs us, you know? Ultimately, We didn't do enough to win, but I was proud of them and I love the fight they have in them."

The Lions are currently 0-5 and play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, October 17.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.