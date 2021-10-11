Loud Boom, Shaking Hits New England Region

A loud boom was heard and felt in several states within the New England region over the weekend.

WMUR reports residents in 40 cities and towns across southern and central New Hampshire, as well as others in northern Massachusetts and eastern Maine, reported feeling and/or hearing the boom on Sunday (October 10) morning.

One individual in Fitzwilliam told the station they felt the shaking for 10 seconds at around 11:30 a.m., while another in Merrimack said they heard a huge bang and felt their house shake.

"First thing was like a huge thump, like a very heavy person had landed on their heels on our second floor," Weare resident Richard Bossart told WMRU. "We called up to our son on the second floor who replied, 'It wasn't me!'"