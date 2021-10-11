Mikey Way Wants To Turn My Chemical Romance Albums Into Comics

Mikey Way participated in a panel at New York Comic Con over the weekend where he discussed the graphic novel he published in conjunction with his latest Electric Century album, but of course the topic of My Chemical Romance came up.

His brother and bandmate Gerard Way has had lots of success in the comic world — his most popular series,The Umbrella Academy, just wrapped up filming the third season of its television adaptation — and My Chem's albums are all thematic, so is there any chance those could turn into their own comics?

"Every one of our albums has a story, every song. They're all itching to be graphic novels but if they'll happen is the big question," Mikey explained. "We really haven't thought about it but it's something I can ponder. Every one of the My Chemical Romance albums they all tell stories. Some of them are thematically on the nose, some are inside jokes. I'll definitely put a pin in my brain about it."

Watch his full panel with Z2 Comics here.

My Chem are planning to embark on their highly anticipated reunion tour in 2022, after delaying it two years due to COVID. See a full list of rescheduled dates here.