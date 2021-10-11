Moments Worth Rewatching From The 2021 Red River Showdown
By Anna Gallegos
October 11, 2021
Saturday's Red River Showdown was one for the ages.
The Oklahoma Sooners took home the Golden Hat for the third year in a row, but the 55-48 against Texas had OU and Longhorn fans on the edge of their seat the entire time.
Here are some of the top moments worth reliving from the weekend rivalry match.
Texas started out strong
First play from scrimmage in the Red River Showdown…. Texas to the house!! pic.twitter.com/IxJ5Io6LMi— Bench Bros Sports (@benchbrossports) October 9, 2021
“This kid may be the best player in the sport. This kid is big time.”— ESPN (@espn) October 9, 2021
BIJAN ROBINSON, WHAT A RUN 😳 pic.twitter.com/oxWpxlfplT
Texas stole the show during the first half of the game. Little did the Longhorns know, they were setting the Sooners up for one of OU's biggest comebacks ever.
Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams turns the tide
Oklahoma Freshman QB Caleb Williams stepped into reserve action and took over the Red River Showdown by STORM!— 🟢📽🏈 𝔽𝕀𝕃𝕄 ℝ𝕆𝕆𝕄 🏈🖥 (@SapientFilm) October 9, 2021
An early candidate for throw of the year? An absolute dime. pic.twitter.com/KJaLLjBJMu
Is it too early to declare that Williams had the pass of the year? The true freshman clawed OU back from the claws of defeat by throwing for 511 yards and five touchdowns after he replaced starting QB Spencer Rattler.
Thanks to Williams, OU's Marvin Mims was caught doing the weirdest end zone celebration after tying up the game.
October 9, 2021
Touchdown: Fox
Unrelated to the on-field action, a fox found its way into the Cotton Bowl and made its way to the endzone.
FOX ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/1euAPrUqhw— Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) October 9, 2021
Sooners shut down Texas in the final 10 seconds
Sooners win the Red River Showdown in an incredible ending 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WVwkILwb2L— Stadium (@Stadium) October 9, 2021
OU capped off its comeback with Kenny Brooks' winning touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the game. The win also gave the internet the best celebration GIF of the college football season so far.
😅 @CoachBobStoops was just a little excited about @OU_Football's win today pic.twitter.com/lUTmAQeLJa— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021