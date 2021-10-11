Moments Worth Rewatching From The 2021 Red River Showdown

By Anna Gallegos

October 11, 2021

Oklahoma v Texas
Photo: Getty Images

Saturday's Red River Showdown was one for the ages.

The Oklahoma Sooners took home the Golden Hat for the third year in a row, but the 55-48 against Texas had OU and Longhorn fans on the edge of their seat the entire time.

Here are some of the top moments worth reliving from the weekend rivalry match.

Texas started out strong

Texas stole the show during the first half of the game. Little did the Longhorns know, they were setting the Sooners up for one of OU's biggest comebacks ever.

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams turns the tide

Is it too early to declare that Williams had the pass of the year? The true freshman clawed OU back from the claws of defeat by throwing for 511 yards and five touchdowns after he replaced starting QB Spencer Rattler.

Thanks to Williams, OU's Marvin Mims was caught doing the weirdest end zone celebration after tying up the game.

Touchdown: Fox

Unrelated to the on-field action, a fox found its way into the Cotton Bowl and made its way to the endzone.

Sooners shut down Texas in the final 10 seconds

OU capped off its comeback with Kenny Brooks' winning touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the game. The win also gave the internet the best celebration GIF of the college football season so far.

