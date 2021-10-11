Back in 2020, Kelly Clarkson announced the end of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock. Though the ongoing divorce is reported to be contentious, Clarkson still has the support of Blackstock's former stepmother Reba McEntire.

Though McEntire and Blackstock's father, Narvel, called it quits on their nearly thirty-year marriage back in 2015, the country music superstar still considers him to be her stepson. While that may seem like it would complicate her relationship with Clarkson, McEntire is trying to be there for both of them during this difficult time.

“You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend,” McEntire told Extra over the weekend. “I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this.”

“I pray everyone gives them the encouragement that they can because they need it right now, both of them do,” she continued. “I love them both with all my heart.”

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for seven years before splitting up. They share two children together, River (7) and Remington (5). Last year, Clarkson was granted primary custody of the kids. Blackstock wanted to split custody and have the children spend half their time in Montana, however, Clarkson argued that arrangement would be "detrimental" to River and Remy.

The pair's divorce remains ongoing. In the meantime, Clarkson was legally declared single and her maiden name has been reinstated. The 'Breakaway' singer previously requested both she and Blackstock be declared legally single by the court, writing in her filing that they "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."