Texas School Investigating Viral Video Of Teacher Breathing On Student

A Houston school district is investigating a teacher after she were filmed exhaling on a eighth grade student.

The incident happened on September 17 at Mead Middle School. A now viral video shows the teacher yelling and cursing at 14-year-old Jacqueline Garza. The teacher has her face mask down and repeatedly exhales on Jacqueline, whose back is up against a wall.

The teacher was upset because the teen was using her cell phone in class.

“That’s when she got in my face and she said, ‘Don’t disrespect me!’ She was breathing on my face with her mask off, spitting on my face. It made me feel embarrassed and scared, not just for me, but my whole class," Jacqueline told KPRC.

***The following video contains profanity. ***