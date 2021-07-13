Florida Woman Dragged Off Flight After Allegedly Spitting On Passengers
By Zuri Anderson
July 13, 2021
Authorities said a Florida woman was forcibly removed from a flight after she allegedly refused to wear a mask, according to WFLA.
On July 9, 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang was reportedly on a flight leaving Fort Myers but found to be violating the plane's mask rules. Federal law requires all passengers to wear approved face coverings aboard flights.
Flight attendants claim Schrowang started acting unruly when they pointed out this violation. As a result, she was ordered off the plane. That's when she allegedly started spitting on other passengers, according to reporters.
Police officers reportedly removed the 23-year-old from the plane, and she was booked into Lee County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Schrowang faces charges of including interfering with aircraft operations and resisting officers and trespass.
News has been abuzz with wild flight stories over the last year, from fistfights and biting to a flight attendant's tooth getting knocked out. One story getting national attention was the woman duct-taped to a seat after she attempted to open a door mid-flight.
The spike in unruly passenger behavior has even made it on the Federal Aviation Administration chief's radar.