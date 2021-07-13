Florida Woman Dragged Off Flight After Allegedly Spitting On Passengers

Authorities said a Florida woman was forcibly removed from a flight after she allegedly refused to wear a mask, according to WFLA.

On July 9, 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang was reportedly on a flight leaving Fort Myers but found to be violating the plane's mask rules. Federal law requires all passengers to wear approved face coverings aboard flights.

Flight attendants claim Schrowang started acting unruly when they pointed out this violation. As a result, she was ordered off the plane. That's when she allegedly started spitting on other passengers, according to reporters.

Police officers reportedly removed the 23-year-old from the plane, and she was booked into Lee County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Schrowang faces charges of including interfering with aircraft operations and resisting officers and trespass.