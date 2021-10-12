Kanye West Makes Huge Lifestyle Change, Sells Wyoming Ranch For $11 Million

Kanye West is ready for new beginnings his life amid divorce.

According to reports, the DONDA rapper is selling his Wyoming Ranch for a whopping $11 million. Ye purchased the 9,000 acres back in 2019 under the asking price, which was originally listed at about $14million. The infamous ranch has become a staple in GOOD Music and Hip Hop history, as it is the place where Kanye recorded some of his latest and most controversial projects: including Pusha T's Daytona album, Kids See Ghosts for Kid Cudi and Nas' twelfth studio album Nasir.

On Monday, the Wyoming staple was listed by DBW Reality, stating:

“The once in a lifetime property contains a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lease, equipment sheds, equine facility, livestock corrals, and hay meadows. The lodge, commercial kitchen, go cart track, and trophy trout fishing bring commercial opportunities. The views of the sandstone cliffs and Absaroka mountains make it a premier Wyoming ranch investment.”

No word on why Kanye has decided to sell the property, considering it became his getaway space after his failed 2020 Presidential run and his separation from wife Kim Kardashian. However, reports claim that the Wyoming Ranch was one of the major culprits in the rapper's divorce from Kim. A source told Us Weekly,

"Wyoming is also a great place for Kanye’s mental health. Kanye wanted the family to move to Wyoming full-time. It’s where he sees this direction of his life going. Kim just doesn’t see their lives full-time in Wyoming.”

In the last season of KUWTK, Kim, who recently broke records after hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend, spoke out about her husband living in a different state from her and how it affected their marriage.