Mickey Guyton Reflects On The Journey To Her Debut Album In New Documentary

Mickey Guyton released her highly-anticipated debut album last month, and now she’s giving fans an inside look at the road that led her here.

Guyton shared The Road To Remember Her Name on Facebook, a documentary focusing on ”my story and the journey to making my brand new album” after releasing Remember Her Name on September 24. The “All American” singer opens the video with a reflection of self-doubt she experienced before celebrating her successes. Then, the 13-minute, 38-second video relives the moment Guyton learned she received her first Grammy nomination, the moment she sang the song that she credits with putting everything in motion, and other significant milestones of her career. It also includes interviews with Guyton’s husband, and notes Guyton’s road to releasing her album as a new mother.

Guyton says of The Road To Remember Her Name:

“Making Remember Her Name has given me the strength to stand in my power and speak my truth. These songs are truly a celebration of finding my voice, not only as a songwriter but as the person I am now. I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. When you hear Remember Her Name I want you to feel inspired, feel seen, and feel loved. This album is my truth and this documentary is the road to Remember Her Name.”

Watch The Road To Remember Her Name here.