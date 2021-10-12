Texas Hospital Patient Leads Police On Chase In SUV Stolen From Uber Driver

A hospital patient in Houston led local police on a bizarre chase on Monday (October 11) night.

The suspect was recovering in Ben Taub Hospital after he was shot twice in the chest in an unrelated incident. The man left Ben Taub by stealing an Uber driver's Toyota RAV 4 that was left running and unattended in front of the hospital around 11:30 p.m., KTRK reported.

Houston police attempted to pull over the SUV after it was reported as stolen, but the suspect sped away.

At one point, the suspect stopped at an intersection and put the SUV in reverse to hit the police car behind him. He then put the SUV into drive and rear-ended the car in front of him before driving off again.

The police chase went on for 30 minutes before the suspect pulled over and ran out of the car.

The suspect only made it about 100 feet before cops caught up with him and put him in handcuffs. Cops quickly realized that the suspect was wearing a hospital gown and wasn't breathing.

Paramedics were called in to revive the man and return him to Ben Taub Hospital.

"It is pretty amazing that he was doing all of this and leading officers on a chase with two bullet holes in his chest just from two or three days ago," Houston Police Department Commander Reece Hardy told the station.

The man now faces charges for auto theft and evading police. It's not clear why he fled the hospital or where he was driving to.