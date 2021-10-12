These Are The Top 10 School Districts In North Carolina

Deciding which school is best for your child can be a daunting task. To help narrow down the search, Niche.com analyzed student and parent reviews as well as data from the U.S. Department of Education to compile a list of the best school districts in each state for 2022, including test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality and more.

So which school district was chosen as the best in North Carolina?

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

According to Niche, this school district just outside of Raleigh is the best in the state, earning an overall grade of A+.

With over 12,000 students and a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools received high marks across all categories, including academics, clubs & activities, college prep, health & safety, and diversity. Test scores indicate that 64% of students are at least proficient in math while 67% are at least proficient in reading.

In addition to its best school district ranking, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools ranked high in districts with the best teachers and best school districts for athletes in North Carolina.

These are the Top 10 Best School Districts in North Carolina for 2022:

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Polk County Schools Union County Public Schools Watauga County Schools Asheville City Schools Mooresville Graded School District Mount Airy City Schools Wake County Schools Newton Conover City Schools Elkin City Schools

To see a breakdown of each school district, or to see other schools included on the list, check out the full report here.