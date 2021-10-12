These Are The Top 10 School Districts In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

October 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Deciding which school is best for your child can be a daunting task. To help narrow down the search, Niche.com analyzed student and parent reviews as well as data from the U.S. Department of Education to compile a list of the best school districts in each state for 2022, including test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality and more.

So which school district was chosen as the best in South Carolina?

Fort Mill School District

According to Niche, this school district near the South Carolina-North Carolina border is the best in the state, earning an overall grade of A+.

With over 16,000 students and a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1, Fort Mill Schools received high marks across all categories, including academics, clubs & activities, college prep, health & safety, and diversity. Test scores indicate that 74% of students are at least proficient in math while 71% are at least proficient in reading.

In addition to its best school district ranking, Fort Mill Schools ranked high in districts with the best teachers as well as safest school districts in South Carolina.

These are the Top 10 Best School Districts in South Carolina for 2022:

  1. Fort Mill School District
  2. Lexington-Richland School District No. 5
  3. Lexington County School District No. 1
  4. Clover School District
  5. Spartanburg County School District No. 1
  6. Anderson School District No. 1
  7. Spartanburg County School District No. 5
  8. Horry County Schools
  9. Greenville County School District
  10. Anderson School District No. 3

To see a breakdown of each school district, or to see other schools included on the list, check out the full report here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.