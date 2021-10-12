These Are The Top 10 School Districts In South Carolina

Deciding which school is best for your child can be a daunting task. To help narrow down the search, Niche.com analyzed student and parent reviews as well as data from the U.S. Department of Education to compile a list of the best school districts in each state for 2022, including test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality and more.

So which school district was chosen as the best in South Carolina?

Fort Mill School District

According to Niche, this school district near the South Carolina-North Carolina border is the best in the state, earning an overall grade of A+.

With over 16,000 students and a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1, Fort Mill Schools received high marks across all categories, including academics, clubs & activities, college prep, health & safety, and diversity. Test scores indicate that 74% of students are at least proficient in math while 71% are at least proficient in reading.

In addition to its best school district ranking, Fort Mill Schools ranked high in districts with the best teachers as well as safest school districts in South Carolina.

These are the Top 10 Best School Districts in South Carolina for 2022:

Fort Mill School District Lexington-Richland School District No. 5 Lexington County School District No. 1 Clover School District Spartanburg County School District No. 1 Anderson School District No. 1 Spartanburg County School District No. 5 Horry County Schools Greenville County School District Anderson School District No. 3

To see a breakdown of each school district, or to see other schools included on the list, check out the full report here.